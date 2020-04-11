|
Barbara Jean Becker
Sioux Falls - Barbara Jean Becker, 81 of Sioux Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1938 in Turner County, SD, the daughter of George and Alvina Scheidt. She graduated from Marion High School in 1956. On August 18, 1957 she was united in marriage to Benny J. Becker in Marion, SD. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1958 where they began their life together. She and Benny were blessed with two sons Brad and Brian.
She worked as the receptionist/secretary at the North American Baptist Seminary for several years and later worked at the visitors information center at the Empire Mall. Barb was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was involved in women's ministries, Bible studies, wedding planner, visitation ministries and Sunday school teacher and she was always willing to give of her time to help others. She loved gospel music especially old time hymns.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brad and her husband Benny.
Grateful for having shared her life are: her son Brian, a brother, Lavern (Geraldine) Scheidt, Lake Preston, SD,
A private family funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020