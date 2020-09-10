Barbara Jean EntringerSioux Falls - Barbara Jean Entringer, age 91, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.Barbara Jean Hanson was born on July 4, 1928 in Pierpont, SD to Peder Edward and Mathilda Inga (Hauger) Hanson. She received her grade school education in Pierpont and was baptized. Her family then made their home in Enderlin, ND and it was there that Barbara received her confirmation and then graduated from Enderlin High School. Following high school, Barbara went to work at the Unemployment Compensation Office in Bismarck, ND. She then made her home in Sioux Falls, SD and began working at Dan Dugan Transport and John Page Accounting followed by two years working in Grand Forks, ND at her sister and brother-in-law's loan office. In 1948, Barbara returned to Sioux Falls, SD and was united in marriage with Elwood "Woody" Oihus in 1952. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls with exception of two years living in Omaha, NE and Madison, SD while Woody worked for Railway Express. Barbara and Woody were blessed with two children, Dave and Patti. Woody passed away in 1969. Barb then went to work at Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Sioux Falls and in 1975 was transferred to The South Dakota Air National Guard where she spent 20-years working in the Personnel Department until her retirement in 1995.Barbara was united in marriage with Gerald "Bud" William Entringer on November 11, 1977 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. In addition to Bud joining her family she welcomed his three children, Mike, Julie and Shelly. Together she and Bud shared 42-years of marriage before his passing on February 14, 2020.Barbara was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD where she was involved with making Baptism Towels, the Alter Guild, Martha's Circle, A member of the Membership Board, taught Sunday and Bible School, helped with bulletins, mailings and communion cards, and was a Neighborhood and Section Leader.In her youth, Barbara enjoyed playing all sports, including softball, basketball and bowling (she was a member of the 600 Club). She loved spending time in the outdoors, attending to her flowers. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, word jumbles, embroidery and was an avid reader. Above all, Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Patti (Curtis) Nelson, Alvord, IA; daughter-in-law, Connie Oihus, Rapid City, SD; three step-children, Mike (Cathy) Entringer, Harrisburg, SD, Julie (Michael) Shire, Sioux Falls, SD and Shelly Grant, Dundee, OR; 15 grandchildren, Clint Nelson, Preston Oihus, Gary (Amanda) Rank, Miranda (Jesse) Jangula and Megan Rank, Bill (Stephanie) Entringer, Melissa (Matt) Kees, Jennifer Entringer, Matthew Entringer, Aaron Entringer, Jason Shire, Jamie Shire, Jodie Shire, Nick Grant, A.J. Grant; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Erickson, Sioux Falls, SD; and brother-in-law, Marvin (Loretta) Entringer, Mission, TX; sister-in-law, Dianne (Wayne) Shjegstad, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Elwood Oihus and Gerald Entringer; son, David Oihus on June 29, 2020; step-son-in-law, Jerry Grant; three sisters, Mignon (Maurice) Sommers, Berniece (Don) Endres and Ruth (Bob) Burns; and brother-in-law, Darrold Erickson.