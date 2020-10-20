Barbara Jean McConahie
Sioux Falls - Barbara McConahie, age 77, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 10, at Avera Heart Hospital.
Barbara Harmison was born on January 5, 1943 in Sioux Falls. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 10:30 a.m. at Canton Lutheran Church in Canton with Pastor Tim Thies officiating.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Mary (Jonathan) Toso of Canton and Deb McConahie of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren: Rebecca (Jake) Toso Mahowald of Rifle, Colorado, Jacob Toso, Matthew Toso and Elizabeth Toso, all of Canton; sister: Deb Barnett of Sioux Falls; and brother: David (Carol) Swisher of Brookings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, brother, Donald Schanandore, and her parents, Irene Swisher and Eugene Harmison. Memorials can be directed to the LHS Band Parents Association or the Augustana University School of Music. An online registry and complete obituary are available at barnett-lewis.com
.