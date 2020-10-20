1/1
Barbara Jean McConahie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean McConahie

Sioux Falls - Barbara McConahie, age 77, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 10, at Avera Heart Hospital.

Barbara Harmison was born on January 5, 1943 in Sioux Falls. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 10:30 a.m. at Canton Lutheran Church in Canton with Pastor Tim Thies officiating.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Mary (Jonathan) Toso of Canton and Deb McConahie of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren: Rebecca (Jake) Toso Mahowald of Rifle, Colorado, Jacob Toso, Matthew Toso and Elizabeth Toso, all of Canton; sister: Deb Barnett of Sioux Falls; and brother: David (Carol) Swisher of Brookings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, brother, Donald Schanandore, and her parents, Irene Swisher and Eugene Harmison. Memorials can be directed to the LHS Band Parents Association or the Augustana University School of Music. An online registry and complete obituary are available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Canton Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved