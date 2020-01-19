|
|
Barbara M. Guthmiller
Sioux Falls - Barbara M. Guthmiller, 85, Sioux Falls and formerly Aberdeen, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethany Meadows, Brandon SD.
Barbara Guthmiller was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Andover SD. She grew up and received her education in Andover. She married Myron Guthmiller, December 11, 1955, in Aberdeen. Barbara worked as an accountant in Aberdeen before moving to Sioux Falls. She continued her work as an accountant with a goal of working for the VA Hospital located several blocks from her home. She was able to fulfill that dream and retired from the VA Hospital in 2000. In retirement, she was a devoted wife to Myron and assumed the role of full-time caregiver after his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. She was equally devoted as Grandmother to her granddaughters Megan and Nicole, volunteering to watch over them anytime she could.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, James (Patricia) Guthmiller of Sioux Falls and Jay Guthmiller of Modesto CA; two granddaughters, Megan Guthmiller and Nicole Guthmiller; one sister, Joyce Skiles of Chattanooga TN; and two brothers, Dick Helmer, Sioux Falls, and Donald Helmer, Cibolo, TX. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice and Dorothy; three brothers, Orville, Norman, and Leon.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Ave across from Landscape Gardens.)
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020