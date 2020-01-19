Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel
7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Ave across from Landscape Gardens.)
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls,, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Guthmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Guthmiller


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Guthmiller Obituary
Barbara M. Guthmiller

Sioux Falls - Barbara M. Guthmiller, 85, Sioux Falls and formerly Aberdeen, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethany Meadows, Brandon SD.

Barbara Guthmiller was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Andover SD. She grew up and received her education in Andover. She married Myron Guthmiller, December 11, 1955, in Aberdeen. Barbara worked as an accountant in Aberdeen before moving to Sioux Falls. She continued her work as an accountant with a goal of working for the VA Hospital located several blocks from her home. She was able to fulfill that dream and retired from the VA Hospital in 2000. In retirement, she was a devoted wife to Myron and assumed the role of full-time caregiver after his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. She was equally devoted as Grandmother to her granddaughters Megan and Nicole, volunteering to watch over them anytime she could.

Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, James (Patricia) Guthmiller of Sioux Falls and Jay Guthmiller of Modesto CA; two granddaughters, Megan Guthmiller and Nicole Guthmiller; one sister, Joyce Skiles of Chattanooga TN; and two brothers, Dick Helmer, Sioux Falls, and Donald Helmer, Cibolo, TX. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice and Dorothy; three brothers, Orville, Norman, and Leon.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Ave across from Landscape Gardens.)

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -