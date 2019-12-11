|
Barbara McMahon
Colton - Barbara Ann McMahon, age 62, of Colton, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Sioux Falls. A memorial mass will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church, Hartford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her mother, Carol McMahon, Colton; her siblings, Michael (Lois) McMahon of Harrisburg; Greg McMahon of Seattle, WA; Lori (Morris) Wegehaupt of Dimock; Linda McMahon of McCook, NE; and Mary McMahon of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her sister, Karen Mathieu.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019