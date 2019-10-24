|
Barbara Miller
Viborg, SD - Barbara "Barb" Miller, 82 of Viborg, passed away surrounded by her family on October 22, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at the church with a Prayer Service Starting at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Barbara "Barb" Kay Bauer was born to Cecil and Anna "Ekeren" Bauer on November 21, 1936 in Yankton, SD. Barb grew up and attended school in Yankton. After graduating high school, Barb earned her teaching certificate and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Education.
Barbara met her life partner, Robert "Sonny" Miller at a dance in Utica, and as the saying goes, the rest was history. They were united in marriage on April 21, 1957, and soon four sons, and one daughter would complete this family. Robert Martin, Jr. (Marty), was born in 1957, followed by Randal Mark (Mark) in 1958, Ross Milton (Mick) in 1960, Richard Michael (Mike) in 1963, and Karen Marie in 1964.
Barb and Sonny lived and raised their family on their farm west of Viborg. Sonny farmed and Barb devoted her life to teaching and raising their family, cherishing the many special moments with grandchildren and great-grandchildren with Sonny by her side.
Barb tallied 35 years as full time 5th grade teacher in the Viborg School system before retiring to be home with and help care for her husband "Sonny" who was recovering from a brain aneurysm. After retiring, Barb enjoyed substitute teaching as much as her schedule would allow.
Among the things Barb enjoyed most were her grandchildren and great grandchildren - spending special time with them making memories that will last a lifetime. Generations of 5th graders enjoyed the traditional holiday sugar cookies that Grandma Barb patiently rolled, cut, and frosted with her grandkids, and sent with each one to share with the class and teachers.
Barb loved to entertain and having family get-togethers were no doubt some of the best of her days. Barb was in all her glory when she was hosting a party, whether it be as simple as a Danish days meeting, or as big as a Miller family holiday event. She was famous for her cooking, baking, and always serving others. Never would she partake of food or drink until everyone else had enjoyed.
Although not born into the Danish tradition, the heritage rubbed off from Sonny, and the people of the Viborg community, and Barb and Sonny both filled active roles on the Danish Days committee over the years. Being active in the community, and continuing the Danish heritage were very important to both Barb and Sonny. This past summer, Barb was able to enjoy one of her many treasured last memories, as the Miller family was honored with the Friends of Viborg Award. Nearly every member of her extended family was present to celebrate this momentous event.
The number of lives Barb impacted through her years as a teacher and in other capacities is immeasurable. Among her former students, it's common to hear the phrase, "Mrs. Miller was my very favorite teacher ever!" Barb believed in the power of education and believed that there was something good and worthwhile in every child. Barb was also active through the years in Bethany Lutheran Church, and the Lion's club.
Barb passed peacefully at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home on October 22, 2019. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home for the loving, and personal care Barb received in her time there. We would also like to thank Aseracare Hospice for their loving and patient care. Finally, a huge thank you goes to the great community of Viborg for always being there, embracing them both during their lives, and being the wonderful community for Barb and Sonny to spend their days.
Barb's surviving family members include Robert Martin (Marty), Jr., Susan (Nick) Barbour, and Sally (Raynor) Barton; Randal Mark (Mark), Randal, Jr. (Jen), Reece (Bailey); Ross Milton (Mick), Chasity (Justin) Oswald, Shannen (Mike) Schlapkohl; Richard Michael (Mike), (Denise), Samantha (Jason), Kimberly, Michelle (Dean) Christensen, and Martin; Karen Knudsen, Jordan (Ashley), MiKayla (Kyle) Strand, Sage, Keeley (Cory) Jacobsen, and Tori. Barb is also survived by her sister Sally (Don) Gross, many nieces and nephews, and the many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren who carry on her legacy Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Sonny), a brother Jim (Jean) Bauer, a son-in-law Kevin Knudsen, and a granddaughter Rebecca Miller.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019