Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tea, SD
Tea - Barbara Otten, 82, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at her Tea home from natural causes. Barbara Hodges was born in 1936 and grew up at Harrisburg, graduating from Harrisburg High School. In 1953 she married Ernest Otten. The couple made their home in Tea. She had worked in house keeping at Avera McKennan Hospital for over 22 years. Survivors: husband Ernest; four children: Ernest (Betty) Otten, Donald Otten, David Otten and Penny (Gale) Dannen, all of Tea; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea. Memorial may directed to the Trinity Lutheran Building Fund. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 5, 2019
