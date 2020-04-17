|
|
Barbara Pederson
Worthing - Barbara Pederson, 79, of Worthing, formerly, Chancellor/Tea and Sioux Falls, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House following a brief battle with cancer. Barbara Dubbelde was born in 1940, at Garretson, SD and graduated from Garretson High in 1958. In 1960 she married Robert Pederson. The couple lived in Sioux Falls before moving to an acreage near Tea and later Chancellor. She worked in national account advertising sales briefly for KELO television and for over 20 years for KSFY television. After she retired from her sales carrier she worked at the Lennox Senior Citizens for several years and most recently in product demonstration for Costco in Sioux Falls. Husband Robert died in 2015 and then Barb moved to Worthing. Survivors: children: Mike (Sheila) Pederson, Beresford and Deb (Mark Reiners) Pederson, Lennox; granddaughter, Ashley (Corey) Hyde, Rapid City and one (almost 2) great-grandchildren; two brothers and seven sisters. Memorial services at West Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Lennox, will be held at a later date, when community health restrictions are lifted. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020