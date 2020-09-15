Barbara Severson

Barbara SeversonInwood, IA - Barbara "Barb" Severson, age 81 from Inwood, IA, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16 from 5-8:00 p.m. with family present at 6-8:00 p.m. in rural Larchwood, IA at Grandview Covenant Church. The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Grandview Covenant Church. A private family burial will be held.Barb was born September 4, 1939 in Pipestone, MN to Earl and Helen (Glaser) Gageby. She grew up in Ward, SD and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1957. She then attended St. Luke's Nursing School in Aberdeen, SD. She worked as a registered nurse at McKennan Hospital before beginning her career in long term care, eventually supporting several Sanford nursing homes, while mentoring staff and making lifelong friendships along the way.Barb married Sherwin Thompson July 14, 1961. To this union, three sons were born, Michael, Matthew, and Mitchell. Sherwin died in 1978.She married Leslie (Les) Severson February 4, 1984. They enjoyed 27 loving years together, spoiling their grandkids, holding Minnesota Twins season tickets, doing the Farm and Country Trader route, or anything as long as they were together. In an unfortunate farming accident Les died on April 27, 2011.Continuing to celebrate Barb's life are her family - daughter Pam (Randy) McKenney of Inwood, IA, grandchildren Tyler McKenney, Ethan (Angela) McKenney, great grandchildren Brody, Jaden, and Macy McKenney; son Allen (Janna) Severson from Larchwood, IA, grandchildren Cody Severson, Justin (Alexis) Severson, Tanner Severson, and Zachary Severson; sons Michael (Debra) Thompson, Matthew Thompson, and Mitchell (Jill) Thompson and their families all from Sioux Falls, SD; and sisters Mary Ellen Janklow, of Sioux Falls, SD and Shirley (Jake) Creedon, of South Easton, MA.Welcoming her into heaven, with joyous celebrations, hugs, and dancing are her two husbands, Sherwin Thompson and Les Severson; a brother, Charles Gageby, and a sister, Joan Evans, along with countless family and friends.