Barbara Stofferahn
Sioux Falls - Barbara Stofferahn age 98 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020. A Funeral Mass will begin at 5:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, with a time of fellowship to follow at the church. A committal service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at St. Michael Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Joan Etbauer, Waldorf, MD, Gary (Lee Ann), DeSmet, SD, Terry, Lake Norden, SD, and Ken (Pam) Ridgway, CO; and 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Her parents Otto and Mary Welker, husband Marvin, brothers Lawrence and Robert and sisters Mary and Leona, preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020