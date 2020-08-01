Barbara Ten Cate



Sioux Falls - Barbara Jean Gryzen was born on September 25, 1942 in Hudsonville MI. She dated and later married Robert Ten Cate of Edgerton, MN during a quiet ceremony in California in 1962. While their marriage did not last forever her love for the children and grandchildren produced from that union did. Nothing in the world made her more happy than seeing her family perform. Whether it was sports, music or dramatics Barb was always the most vigorous cheerleader. She was always extraordinarily proud of her family.



Barb died suddenly in her home on the evening of July 28, 2020 and was ushered to her final resting place at Woodlawn Cemetery in a quiet private ceremony.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and John Gryzen Jr. and is survived by her former husband, children Valeri (David) Kallas; Duane Ten Cate; Vicki (Julio) Espino; Dawn (Daniel) Messerschmidt and Dianne (Stephen) Landon. And her grandchildren, Cassandra (Dustin) Oberloh; Ricky Espino; Soraya Espino; step granddaughter Ann Messerschmidt; Logan Landon; Ethan Landon; Megan Landon and Madison Landon.



The family requests no gifts or flowers. Chapel Hill assisted the family.









