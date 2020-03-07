|
Barbara Thurston
Sioux Falls - Barbara Jean Thurston, age 90, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on March 4, 2020. Barbara was born December 5th, 1929 in Buchanan, MI, to Ernest and Carrie Walters, and attended Buchanan High School. She married Carl Thurston on July 28th, 1954. Together they raised a son and a daughter.
Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, leader, mentor, and friend. She served the lord as a talented musician and music minister that had a deep love for God, her husband, children, family, friends, and the Apostolic faith. She was never one to consider anyone a stranger or beneath her friendship. Barbara loved to help people and to witness about the saving and life-transforming power of God.
She is survived by her husband Carl, her children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Thurston, Anita (David) Krause, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Paul (Esther) Walters, and sister-in-law, Atha (David) Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Carrie Walters; sisters, Emily Walters and Janice (Marvin) Arnold; and brothers, Charles Russell (Ann) Walters, and David Owen Walters.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 10 at The Word of Life Pentecostal Church, 3513 N. 10th Ave, Sioux Falls with visitation from 5-7 pm on Monday and one hour prior to Tuesday's service.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020