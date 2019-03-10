|
Barri Baloun
Lennox - Barri Baloun, 69, of Lennox, SD, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Solara Acute Care Center, Mc Allen, TX.
He was born in 1949 and grew near Highmore, SD. He served in the US Air Force. In 1969 he married Linda Van Hull. The couple lived in Myrtle Beach, SC, Fairbanks, AK and Highmore, SD before moving to Lennox, SD in 1992. Barri was a farmer, rancher and truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Linda; sons: Shawn Baloun, Sioux Falls, Aric (Kirsten) Baloun, Sioux Falls, Travis (Sarah) Baloun, Lennox and special son, Sam Oltmanns, Lennox; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Julie Fischbach, Faith, SD, Connie (Robin) Miller, Fairbanks, AK, Lorrie (Dr. James) Graves, Fairbanks, AK and sister-in-law, LeAnn Baloun, Highmore, SD.
Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox, Visitation, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, also at First English Lutheran.
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019