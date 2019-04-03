Services
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
(712) 551-2712
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Hawarden American Lutheran Church
ELCA, SD
Burial
Following Services
Grace Hill Cemetery
Hawarden, Iowa - Barry L. Kuiper, 69, Hawarden, Iowa, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 4th from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10:30 am at Hawarden American Lutheran Church, ELCA, burial at Grace Hill Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Hawarden Community Center. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanene; sons, Mike (Angie) of Harrisburg and Matt (Kim) of Sioux Falls and three grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
