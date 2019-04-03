|
|
Barry L. Kuiper
Hawarden, Iowa - Barry L. Kuiper, 69, Hawarden, Iowa, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 4th from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10:30 am at Hawarden American Lutheran Church, ELCA, burial at Grace Hill Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Hawarden Community Center. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanene; sons, Mike (Angie) of Harrisburg and Matt (Kim) of Sioux Falls and three grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019