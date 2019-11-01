|
|
Dr. Barry Lankhorst
Sioux Falls - Dr. Barry Lankhorst, Sioux Falls, SD, died October 27 at Sanford Hospital. He was 71.
Barry (Bear) John Lankhorst was born August 1, 1948 in Hawarden, IA to A. John and Imogene Lankhorst. He was raised and attended school in Hawarden. He played football while in school there and when he went on to undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota. Barry put aside football when he decided to pursue medicine and he started his first two years of medical school at the University of South Dakota when it was a 2 year medical school. Barry met his beloved wife Patricia when they started school together nearly 50 years ago. They went on to finish their medical school training at Texas Tech University. Barry and Pat fulfilled an internship year at McKennan Hospital before moving to Cleveland, Ohio to finish their training. Barry completed his Internal Medicine residency and Nephrology Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic.
After Barry finished fellowship, he began working as a nephrologist at Central Plains Clinic when the family moved to Sioux Falls in 1982. He continued to study and learn during this time and became boarded in Critical Care medicine also. Barry joined Sioux Valley Hospital when Central Plains Clinic merged with the hospital. He worked tirelessly caring for patients there until he moved to the Sioux Falls Veterans Administration Hospital. He loved caring for the veterans there until his retirement in 2015. During this time, Barry volunteered time and money to the of the Dakotas trying to help eliminate kidney disease from every direction.
One of Barry's greatest pleasures while working was teaching others. From the medical student on their first day to the resident at graduation and all the surrounding staff, knowledge was a gift he was always willing to give. If you wanted to know anything about medicine, nephrology or critical care, all you needed was to find him and sit a few minutes to glean just a little understanding for yourself.
Barry was an avid fan of soccer. He loved watching it and coaching all his children. He even played a few times himself. He enjoyed hunting and skiing when the kids were younger. Barry gained a love of cooking from his mother Imogene and enjoyed trying new recipes and traveling with his wife and friends during cooking tours in Italy. Barry also enjoyed other travel. He took the family skiing every year when the kids were young and traveled with his wife and friends later in life. One of his favorite trips was on a river boat cruise on the Nile. He would have liked to go on Safari in Africa too.
Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Patricia; his daughters Dr. Christina Lankhorst (Trent) and Dr. Abby Lankhorst (Miguel); his son Dr. Michael Lankhorst (Emily); and all his loving grandchildren Noah, Alexandra, Miles, Dexter, Maxwell and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Imogene.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the of the Dakotas.
A memorial will be at 3:00pm to 5:00pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave (at the corner of Minnesota and 57th street). www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 13, 2019