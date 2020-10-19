1/1
Bart Sherard
Bart Sherard

Marion - Bart Sherard, 59 died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center after a long battle with heart disease. Memorial services will be at 3:00pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion. A time of gathering will follow from 4-8pm on Tuesday at Bart's Shed. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Bart is survived by his wife, Sherri, children: Jessica and John Pickett of Mitchell, Brent and Brooke Sherard of Sioux Falls, and Derek and Shelby Sherard of Marion. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Colin and Trinity Pickett; Kya, Kysen, Kinzi, and Korbin Sherard; and Ada Sherard. Bart is survived by his brother, Jeff Sherard of Parker, and sister, Brenda (Scott) Servold of Sioux Falls.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
