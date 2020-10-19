Bart SherardMarion - Bart Sherard, 59 died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center after a long battle with heart disease. Memorial services will be at 3:00pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion. A time of gathering will follow from 4-8pm on Tuesday at Bart's Shed. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Bart is survived by his wife, Sherri, children: Jessica and John Pickett of Mitchell, Brent and Brooke Sherard of Sioux Falls, and Derek and Shelby Sherard of Marion. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Colin and Trinity Pickett; Kya, Kysen, Kinzi, and Korbin Sherard; and Ada Sherard. Bart is survived by his brother, Jeff Sherard of Parker, and sister, Brenda (Scott) Servold of Sioux Falls.