Bastian "Bert" Lems
Inwood, Iowa - Bastian "Bert" Lems, 89, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral services for family and extended family will be held Monday, July 20 at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisenga officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Sunday, July 19 from 2:30-4:30 PM at Inwood CRC. Porter Funeral Home of Inwood has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com
Bastian Lems, son of Paul and Emma (Cannegieter) Lems, was born November 8, 1930 at Rock Valley, Iowa. Bert grew up attending school in Rock Valley, Iowa; Canton, South Dakota; and Inwood, Iowa where he graduated from Inwood High School in 1949. In 1953, Bert was inducted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1955. On February 20, 1957 Bert was united in marriage with Lorraine Klomp. After a long illness, Lorraine died in June 1964. Three years later on November 8, 1967 Bert married Marjorie Ann Harskamp-Van Kekerix.
Bert had a great passion for farming. Even as the years marched on and Bert grew older, he always loved working on the farm. He thoroughly enjoyed going to the sale barn and could strike up a conversation with anyone. When not farming, Bert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Ann; 3 children, Donald (Lori) Lems of Larchwood, Iowa, Dale (Amy) Lems, and Emma (Mike) Newborg, both of Inwood; 9 grandchildren, Bryan (Jodi) Lems, Kari (Joel) Kraayenbrink, Alan (Alyssa) Newborg, Katie Lems, Erika (fiancé Dallas Rozeboom) Newborg, Jake (Morgan) Newborg, Maddisan Bonin, Dellaney Bonin, and Bayler Lems; several great-grandchildren; Marj's 2 sons, Andrew (Rhonda) Van Kekerix, their children, Jim, Jennifer, Joel, and their families and Paul (Linda) Van Kekerix, their children, Ross, Bobbi Jo, Mandy, and their families; 3 sisters, Emma DeJong, Hilda Krommendyke, and Ruth Oldenkamp; 4 brothers, Paul, Clarence, George, and Gerald Lems; and several nieces and nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emma; wife, Lorraine; granddaughter, Haddley Lems; brother, John; and sisters, Grace, Marguerite, and Donna.