Sioux Falls, SD - Beatrice Irene Reyelts, age 98, died peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
A private funeral service will be held at East Side Lutheran Church, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A live streamed broadcast of the service will be available and private burial will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
Beatrice Haagenson, only child of Hetman and Bertine Haagenson, was born February 1, 1922 in Dell Rapids, SD. She was a graduate of the Thompson School, which is now part of the Augustana University Campus.
Bea married Henry J. Reyelts, Jr. on October 14, 1939 in Sioux Falls, SD at First Lutheran Church. She was a long-time employee of the Holiday Inn - Downtown Sioux Falls, and retired at age 80 in 2002.
Bea was a member of First Lutheran Church from 1950-2015 and traveled on several tours with Pastor Barney and Bea Friesth in the US and abroad. In 2015, Bea joined East Side Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending church there with her daughter and husband, who are longtime members.
Bea loved to knit and crochet beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She also loved to cook, bake and entertain, and was always welcoming of guests.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Harriet (Colin) Barrett, son Larry Reyelts, grandchildren Amy (John) Eckerman, Ann (Rod) Aasheim, Matthew (Michelle) Reyelts, and Mindi Reyelts Santos and great grandchildren Katy, Hannah, Sarah, Ben, Grace, Gavin, Lexy, Caleb, Serena, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband Henry (Hank) Reyelts, her parents Hetman and Bertine Haagenson, and daughter-in-law Vicki Reyelts.