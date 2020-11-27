1/1
Beatrice I. Reyelts
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice I. Reyelts

Sioux Falls, SD - Beatrice Irene Reyelts, age 98, died peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

A private funeral service will be held at East Side Lutheran Church, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A live streamed broadcast of the service will be available and private burial will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. Date and time will be announced on Miller Funeral Home website at www.millerfh.com.

Beatrice Haagenson, only child of Hetman and Bertine Haagenson, was born February 1, 1922 in Dell Rapids, SD. She was a graduate of the Thompson School, which is now part of the Augustana University Campus.

Bea married Henry J. Reyelts, Jr. on October 14, 1939 in Sioux Falls, SD at First Lutheran Church. She was a long-time employee of the Holiday Inn - Downtown Sioux Falls, and retired at age 80 in 2002.

Bea was a member of First Lutheran Church from 1950-2015 and traveled on several tours with Pastor Barney and Bea Friesth in the US and abroad. In 2015, Bea joined East Side Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending church there with her daughter and husband, who are longtime members.

Bea loved to knit and crochet beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She also loved to cook, bake and entertain, and was always welcoming of guests.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Harriet (Colin) Barrett, son Larry Reyelts, grandchildren Amy (John) Eckerman, Ann (Rod) Aasheim, Matthew (Michelle) Reyelts, and Mindi Reyelts Santos and great grandchildren Katy, Hannah, Sarah, Ben, Grace, Gavin, Lexy, Caleb, Serena, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband Henry (Hank) Reyelts, her parents Hetman and Bertine Haagenson, and daughter-in-law Vicki Reyelts.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved