Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sioux Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church
7100 E 26th St
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Sioux Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church
7100 E 26th St.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Forrest Hill Cemetery
Canton, SD
View Map
Resources
Ben M. White Obituary
Ben M. White

Sioux Falls - Ben M. White, 44, Sioux Falls, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be 7:00pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church (7100 E 26th St.) with visitation beginning at 5pm. Interment will be 9am, Monday, October 7th, at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Canton, SD.

Ben leaves behind his momma, Wanda; his dad, Michael; his five siblings, Gina, Jack, Jesse, Aaron, and Taylor; his niece, Courtney; nephew, Jordan; and his many friends: Mick, Bryon, Jerry, Jon, and so many more.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 4, 2019
