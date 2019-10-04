|
Ben M. White
Sioux Falls - Ben M. White, 44, Sioux Falls, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 7:00pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Sioux Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church (7100 E 26th St.) with visitation beginning at 5pm. Interment will be 9am, Monday, October 7th, at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Canton, SD.
Ben leaves behind his momma, Wanda; his dad, Michael; his five siblings, Gina, Jack, Jesse, Aaron, and Taylor; his niece, Courtney; nephew, Jordan; and his many friends: Mick, Bryon, Jerry, Jon, and so many more.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 4, 2019