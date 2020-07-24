1/1
Benjamin D. Longley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin D. Longley

Sioux Falls - Benjamin D. Longley, 22, passed away Tue., July 21, 2020. His funeral service will be 2 PM Tue., July 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with visitation one half hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed.

Survivors include his parents, Paul and Leigh Longley, Sioux Falls; 2 sisters, Emma (fiancé, Tom Sampson) Longley, of Florida, Kirsty (Ryan) Erickson, of Tennessee; his grandmothers, Mavis Davies, of Wales, Audrey Longley, of South Africa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved