Benjamin D. Longley
Sioux Falls - Benjamin D. Longley, 22, passed away Tue., July 21, 2020. His funeral service will be 2 PM Tue., July 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with visitation one half hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed.
Survivors include his parents, Paul and Leigh Longley, Sioux Falls; 2 sisters, Emma (fiancé, Tom Sampson) Longley, of Florida, Kirsty (Ryan) Erickson, of Tennessee; his grandmothers, Mavis Davies, of Wales, Audrey Longley, of South Africa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.