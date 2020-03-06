|
|
Bernadine A. Hoel
Brandon, SD - Bernadine Hoel, 82, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10 at Miller Westside Chapel.
Bernadine Ann Shaffer, daughter of Donald and Lorraine (Gadbois) Shaffer, was born in Sioux Falls, SD on February 23, 1938.
She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD where she graduated from high school.
Bernadine was united in marriage with Robert Hoel on April 29, 1954 in Pipestone, MN. They were blessed with four children, Debra, Jacqline, Pamela, and Julie.
They lived in Sioux Falls where she was a homemaker and gardener, until moving to Brandon Bethany Homes in 2013 where she loved to help plant the raised flower beds with her best friend, Eunice.
She enjoyed family, avid gardening, camping and fishing.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Jackie (Daryl) Jibben, Jasper, MN, Pam (Roger) Rolfson, Hartford, SD and Julie Flanders, Brandon, SD; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Lynnette Alain, Canada, Donald Shaffer, Sioux Falls, SD and Ronald (Pam) Shaffer, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lorraine Shaffer; her husband, Robert; and a daughter, Deb Harris.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020