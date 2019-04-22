|
Bernadine "Niki" Bjorkman
Sioux Falls - Bernadine "Nicki" Bjorkman, age 92, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. Family will greet friends on Tuesday April 23, from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a celebration of her life beginning at 7:00 pm at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. A complete obituary is pending. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 22, 2019