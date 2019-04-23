|
|
Bernadine (Nicki) Bjorkman
Sioux Falls - Bernadine (Nicki) Bjorkman, 92, died at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls on April 20, 2019. Family will greet friends at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., on Tuesday April 23, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A celebration of her life begins at 7:00 p.m. Her funeral mass will be Wednesday at 10:30, a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3601 E Dudley Ln, Sioux Falls, with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Bernadine Anton was born on April 30, 1926, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Nicholas and Blanche Anton. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School as Class Valedictorian in 1944, and attended South Dakota State College, where she met John Bjorkman. They were married on January 23, 1947 and traveled to Riverside, California, where John attended college. They then returned to South Dakota, living in railroad towns across the state - the longest assignments in Parker and Kimball - while John served as a depot agent for the Milwaukee Road. Nicki taught country school and later worked at Midstate Telephone Co. in Kimball, as a billing clerk. Nicki was an avid golfer, enjoyed cards, and mahjong. She loved to travel. She spent winters with John in the Southwest, and continued to travel with family after his death in 2004. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and a capable cook who loved family gatherings, always busy helping. She had a simple but solid faith, and was a beautiful person, inside and out, with a gracious, outgoing nature.
She leaves behind her children: Robert (Paulette), Omaha; Nancy (Robert) Pulford, Sioux Falls; Joseph (Kaye), Burbank; and Timothy (Carol Kay), Canistota. Grandchildren: Theresa (Larry) Doss, Brandon; Aaron (JoMarie), Sioux Falls; Gwyn (Ed) Fuxa, Omaha; Anna (Shannon) Jelken, Marshalltown, Iowa; Andrew (Alison) Pulford, Brandon; Sarah (Mark Tracy) Bjorkman, St. Paul; Robyn (Gary) Knecht, Chamberlain; Angela (Scott) Hansen, Burbank; James, Katy, TX; Joshua (Katie), Omaha; Ashley (Eric) Wieman, Nolensville, TN; John, Sioux Falls; Samuel (Naomi) Aberdeen; and Seth (Caitria), Luverne; 27 great grandchildren, brother, David, Fresno, Ca, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by John, her beloved husband of 57 years, her parents, and siblings: Mary Lou Cahill, Richard Anton, and Margaret (Peg) Segovia.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019