Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen
Redwood Falls - Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen, age 90, of Redwood Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church with interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The Funeral Mass Service will be live streamed on YouTube under St. Catherine's Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com
Bernadine is survived by daughters Barbara and husband Tom Parliman (Sioux Falls, SD) and Paula and husband Mark Bonine (Maple Grove, MN); sisters-in-law May Kirsh, Griselda Keltgen, Gloria Ahlstrand, Virginia (Harry) Yasko; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Redwood Area Food Shelf or the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and can be sent to daughter, Barb and Tom Parliman at 1209 S. Lyndale, Sioux Falls, S.D. 57105 or daughter, Paula and Mark Bonine at 18908 100th Ave. North, Maple Grove, MN 55311