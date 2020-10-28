1/
Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen
1929 - 2020
Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen

Redwood Falls - Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen, age 90, of Redwood Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church with interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The Funeral Mass Service will be live streamed on YouTube under St. Catherine's Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.

Bernadine is survived by daughters Barbara and husband Tom Parliman (Sioux Falls, SD) and Paula and husband Mark Bonine (Maple Grove, MN); sisters-in-law May Kirsh, Griselda Keltgen, Gloria Ahlstrand, Virginia (Harry) Yasko; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Redwood Area Food Shelf or the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and can be sent to daughter, Barb and Tom Parliman at 1209 S. Lyndale, Sioux Falls, S.D. 57105 or daughter, Paula and Mark Bonine at 18908 100th Ave. North, Maple Grove, MN 55311




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
