Bernard "Bernie" Christenson
Pierre - BERNARD WYMAN CHRISTENSON
Bernard "Bernie" Christenson, 82, of Pierre died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 31st 2020.
Bernard "Bernie" Wyman Christenson was born April 17,1938 in Britton, SD.
Bernie was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, children, & grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Sally, his children, Brad (Ashley) Christenson and daughters Nora and Savi, Brian (Kate) Christenson and daughter Sage and son Myles, and Kathy (Bryan Walz) Christenson from his first marriage; and his step-son, Nathan (Nicole) Welsh and sons Jackson and Declan, and step-daughter Macy (Mike) Kaiser and daughters Kielan and Alinea, sister-in-law Peggy Hanafin, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rollin Christenson, sister Jean Schaller, half-sister Patricia Kranz Jones, and sister Marian Raines.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:30-7:00pm followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00pm at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, SD. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church followed by full Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery.
He wanted to be remembered not for what he did, but for the difference he made in people's lives by "opening a door or two along the way". Therefore, in lieu of flowers, Bernie requested that memorials be made to the "Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund" through the South Dakota Community Foundation at Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.
His full obituary can be read and online condolences may be written at:
www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020