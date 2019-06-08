|
|
Bernard L. Hall
Elk Point - Bernard L. Hall, 96, of rural Elk Point, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to http://www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Bernard was born June 3, 1923 on the family farm near Jefferson, SD, the second son of Ellwood and Alma (LaBrune) Hall. The family remained in the Jefferson area throughout his childhood years. He attended and graduated from Elk Point High School in 1941.
He married Madonna Kelly on May 25, 1948 in Alvord, Iowa. From this union of 70 years, nine children were born. In 1961, they bought a farm east of Elk Point where they farmed and raised hogs for many years.
In addition to his love for his family and farming, he enjoyed visiting with people and playing cards.
Bernard is survived by his nine children, Mary (Dan) Gildemeister of Sioux City, IA, James (Joann) Hall of Louisville, CO, Marge (Gordy) Smith of Rock Rapids, IA, Marlene (Doug) of Glendale, AZ, Joan (Gene) Loos of Sioux Falls, SD, Jean Meile of Olathe, KS, Carol (Dean) Cobb of Olathe, KS, Keith (Toni) Hall of Elk Point, SD, Ann (Jerry) Olson of Arrington, TN, 30 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Russell (Midge) of Elk Point, SD, Raymond of Burbank, SD, and Vincent of Canon City, CO, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Madonna, his parents; a grandson, a toddler sister, Kathleen Hall; and brothers Darvin and John.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 8, 2019