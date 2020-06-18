Bernard "Bert" Tunge
Sioux Falls - Bernard F. Tunge, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage. He was 91.
Bernard (Bert) Tunge, son of Paul H. Tunge and Alice (Miller) Tunge, was born on July 24, 1928 in Sioux Falls, SD. During high school, Bert worked at Paul's Friendly Service, a family owned gas station in Sioux Falls. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army serving two years from 1947 - 1948 and the South Dakota Air National Guard from 1952-1980. Bert attained the rank of Sr. Master Sgt. He served in Base Supply and as the Supervisor of the Base Fuels Section until his medical retirement in 1980. Bert was an avid sports fan playing fastpitch and slowpitch softball into his mid-50s. He also loved to hunt waterfowl and pheasants into his mid-70s.
Bert was united in marriage to Mary Ann Smedsrud on September 10, 1949. They shared a life together for 70 years, raising their five children. Bert was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral, Christ the King and St. Michael churches in Sioux Falls.
Bert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann, and their five children, Terry (Debra), Sioux Falls; Daniel (Lisa Jane), Sioux Falls; Alice (Paul Davis), Show Low, AZ; Susan (Dirk Poppen), Sioux Falls; and Paul (Lisa Lynn), Monroe, SD and 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bert is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alice Tunge; his brothers, Harry, Harold, Marvin, Donald; and a sister Juanita Armstrong.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street. The visitation will take place one-hour prior to services. Due to the pandemic, masks are requested to be worn. www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.