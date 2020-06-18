Bernard "Bert" Tunge
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard "Bert" Tunge

Sioux Falls - Bernard F. Tunge, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage. He was 91.

Bernard (Bert) Tunge, son of Paul H. Tunge and Alice (Miller) Tunge, was born on July 24, 1928 in Sioux Falls, SD. During high school, Bert worked at Paul's Friendly Service, a family owned gas station in Sioux Falls. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army serving two years from 1947 - 1948 and the South Dakota Air National Guard from 1952-1980. Bert attained the rank of Sr. Master Sgt. He served in Base Supply and as the Supervisor of the Base Fuels Section until his medical retirement in 1980. Bert was an avid sports fan playing fastpitch and slowpitch softball into his mid-50s. He also loved to hunt waterfowl and pheasants into his mid-70s.

Bert was united in marriage to Mary Ann Smedsrud on September 10, 1949. They shared a life together for 70 years, raising their five children. Bert was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral, Christ the King and St. Michael churches in Sioux Falls.

Bert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann, and their five children, Terry (Debra), Sioux Falls; Daniel (Lisa Jane), Sioux Falls; Alice (Paul Davis), Show Low, AZ; Susan (Dirk Poppen), Sioux Falls; and Paul (Lisa Lynn), Monroe, SD and 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alice Tunge; his brothers, Harry, Harold, Marvin, Donald; and a sister Juanita Armstrong.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street. The visitation will take place one-hour prior to services. Due to the pandemic, masks are requested to be worn. www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miller Westside Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Westside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved