Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Berneice Westerman Obituary
Berneice Westerman "Bee" of Hillsboro, KS, previously of Sioux Falls, SD passed from this life on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the age of 95. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hillcrest Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Church, Sioux Falls. The family suggest memorial be directed to North American Baptist Heritage or PurpleStride Sioux Falls for Pancreatic Cancer Action. Full obit and guestbook at georgeboom.com.

Berneice was preceded in death by her father, her mother and her older sister Louise. She leaves to morn her passing her brothers, Raymond Westerman and Elmer Westerman and his wife, Delores; along with nephews and nieces spanning 3 generations; plus hosts of friends, associates and multiple hundreds of former students.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019
