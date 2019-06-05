|
|
Berneice Westerman "Bee" of Hillsboro, KS, previously of Sioux Falls, SD passed from this life on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the age of 95. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hillcrest Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Church, Sioux Falls. The family suggest memorial be directed to North American Baptist Heritage or PurpleStride Sioux Falls for Pancreatic Cancer Action. Full obit and guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Berneice was preceded in death by her father, her mother and her older sister Louise. She leaves to morn her passing her brothers, Raymond Westerman and Elmer Westerman and his wife, Delores; along with nephews and nieces spanning 3 generations; plus hosts of friends, associates and multiple hundreds of former students.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019