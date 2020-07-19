1/1
Berneil "Sonny" Severson
Berneil "Sonny" Severson

Sioux Falls - Berneil John "Sonny" Severson, age 82, died on July 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his memorial service online please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Deanna Severson; 6 children, Kevin Severson, Brian (Lori) Severson, Karen (Allen) Bolte, Kenneth Sr. Severson, Julaine "Jill" Styles and Melody (Brent Wollmann) Otto; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Keith (Elveria) Severson and Rodney (Karen) Severson; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Irene Severson; 4 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 grandchildren.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
