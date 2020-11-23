Bernell J. Fonder
Sioux Falls - Bernell John Fonder, 91, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a public funeral ceremony is not planned. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
.
He is survived by his three sons, Tom (Nancy), Tim, and Terry (Michele) and daughter Mary (Marty) Jorgensen, all of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Betty McVaney of Omaha, NE., Janice Cowles of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Diane Gallagher of Davenport, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Bernell is preceded in death by his wife Helen in 1999; parents, Hugh and Erna Fonder; three brothers, Lawrence, Hugh and Duane Fonder; and one sister, Thelma Bjorkland.