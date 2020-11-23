1/1
Bernell J. Fonder
Bernell J. Fonder

Sioux Falls - Bernell John Fonder, 91, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a public funeral ceremony is not planned. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.

He is survived by his three sons, Tom (Nancy), Tim, and Terry (Michele) and daughter Mary (Marty) Jorgensen, all of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Betty McVaney of Omaha, NE., Janice Cowles of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Diane Gallagher of Davenport, IA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bernell is preceded in death by his wife Helen in 1999; parents, Hugh and Erna Fonder; three brothers, Lawrence, Hugh and Duane Fonder; and one sister, Thelma Bjorkland.








Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
