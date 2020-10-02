1/1
Bernice Albers Lovrien
Bernice Albers Lovrien

Sioux Falls - Bernice Albers Lovrien, age 90 died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls with family by her side. Graveside Services will be on 3:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Harrisburg, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family request you send a handwritten note or card to a loved one or friend.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Dr. Vinton (Diann) Albers of Apple Valley, MN, Vance (Mildred) Albers of Dexter, MI, Reva (Charles) Clever of New Bern, NC, Rita Dozal of Gold Canyon, AZ; step-children, Dexter (Maxine) Lovrien of Apache Junction, AZ, Martin Lovrien of Alexandria, MN, Linda (Jerry) Simmons of Sisters, Oregon; extra special son, Dr. Dan (Mary) Ballard and family of Sioux Falls; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Albertha (Bakker) Hoffman; two husbands, Paul Lovrien in 1990 and Orville Albers in 1978; son-in-law, Frank Dozal; daughter-in-law, Judy Lovrien; five brothers; and three sisters. Please visit georgeboom.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
