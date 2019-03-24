Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Free Lutheran Church
Canton, SD
Canton, SD - Ida Bernice Grane, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Cottage. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church, Canton, SD. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

Bernice is survived by her children, Suzanne (Nathan) Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD, Eric of Canton, and Leif of Corona, CA; 4 grandchildren, Samuel (Marlea) Anderson, Katelyn (Jason) McGee, Isak (Crickett) Anderson, and Joseph Anderson; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
