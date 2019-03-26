Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Tea, SD
Lenox - Bernice Jorgensen, 97, of Lennox, SD, died Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center. Bernice Bickett was born in 1921 and grew up and attending school in Beresford. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Mt. Marty College and a master's from Sioux Falls College. She taught rural and elementary school, retiring from Worthing Elementary. In 1942 she married Robert Jorgensen. The couple lived in Lennox. Robert died in 2000. Survivors: nine children: Margaret (Steve) Waterman, Spearfish, Mary (Ted) Iverson, New Albany, IN, Robert A. (Cathy) Jorgensen, Lennox, Donald (Joni) Jorgensen, Broomfield, CO, Jeannette Beck, Montrose, CO, Kathleen (Tom) Morrison, Farson, WY, Michael (Gayla) Jorgensen, Gillette, WY, David (Janice) Jorgensen, Sugarland, TX and Dolly Jorgensen, Tea; 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings: Lillian Biehl, Minneapolis, Adeline McIlvenna, Sioux Falls, Irene Latendresse, TN, Marie Gorman, Centerville, Robert Bickett, Centerville and Jerry Bickett, OR. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 28 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea. Visitation, with the family present, at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
