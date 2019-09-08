Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Bernie Bly


1931 - 2019
Bernie Bly Obituary
Bernie Bly

Murrieta, CA - Bernie Kenneth Bly was born on November 2nd 1931. He passed away on September 4th 2019, in Temecula, California. He is survived by his spouse of 35 years, Sally Bly, son Ken Bly, daughter Kathryn (Bly) Greene, stepson, Bowman Wang, and his brothers Lester Bly and Ray Bly.

Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, September 12, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm Thursday at Miller's with burial at East Palisades Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
