Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Dalesburg Baptist Church
Berniece Thissell Obituary
Berniece Thissell

Beresford - Berniece E. Thissell, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Friday, October 11, at Dalesburg Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00PM, Thursday, October 10, at Wass Funeral Home, Beresford.

Berniece is survived by her children, Nancy (Ed) Wick, Fort Collins, CO, Dan (Carol) Thissell, Centerville, SD and Lois Fitzgerald, Batavia, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Ed and Martha Norman; and 3 sisters, Leona Hovda, Maurine Fahlberg, and Lorraine Norman. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
