Berniece Thissell
Beresford - Berniece E. Thissell, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Friday, October 11, at Dalesburg Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00PM, Thursday, October 10, at Wass Funeral Home, Beresford.
Berniece is survived by her children, Nancy (Ed) Wick, Fort Collins, CO, Dan (Carol) Thissell, Centerville, SD and Lois Fitzgerald, Batavia, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Ed and Martha Norman; and 3 sisters, Leona Hovda, Maurine Fahlberg, and Lorraine Norman. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019