Bernita Tammen
Emery - Bernita Tammen, 95, Emery, SD died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, April 19 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Emery. Burial will be in the Emery Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Hettinger-Bittner Funeral Chapel in Emery.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl (Tom) McCormick of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019