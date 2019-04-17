Services
Hettinger-Bittner Funeral Chapel
Main St
Emery, SD 57332
(605) 449-4750
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
Emery, SD
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
Emery, SD
Bernita Tammen

Bernita Tammen Obituary
Bernita Tammen

Emery - Bernita Tammen, 95, Emery, SD died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday, April 19 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Emery. Burial will be in the Emery Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Hettinger-Bittner Funeral Chapel in Emery.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl (Tom) McCormick of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
