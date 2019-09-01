Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Chapel
2500 E. Aspen Blvd.
Brandon, SD
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Chapel
2500 E. Aspen Blvd.
Brandon, SD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Church
301 N. Splitrock Blvd.
Brandon, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Cohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Cohlman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert Cohlman Obituary
Bert Cohlman

Brandon, SD - Bert Cohlman, 91, died Tue., Aug. 27, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Wed., Sept. 4 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Sept. 3 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service followed by the Holy Rosary starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Elmer; 2 children, Donna (Rick) Lessnau, Sioux Falls, Don (Kathy) Cohlman, Chandler, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Lessnau, Los Angeles, CA, Donald Cohlman Jr., Chandler, AZ, Beth (Dan) Dubovik, Mesa, AZ; and 6 great-grandchildren, Huxley, Derek, Anthony, Catherine, Stephen and Evelyn. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now