Bert Cohlman
Brandon, SD - Bert Cohlman, 91, died Tue., Aug. 27, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Wed., Sept. 4 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Sept. 3 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service followed by the Holy Rosary starts at 7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Elmer; 2 children, Donna (Rick) Lessnau, Sioux Falls, Don (Kathy) Cohlman, Chandler, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Lessnau, Los Angeles, CA, Donald Cohlman Jr., Chandler, AZ, Beth (Dan) Dubovik, Mesa, AZ; and 6 great-grandchildren, Huxley, Derek, Anthony, Catherine, Stephen and Evelyn. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019