Bert Groeneweg
Bert Groeneweg

Sioux Falls - Bert Groeneweg, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD, was received into the loving arms of our Savior on October 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with family present from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family is requiring that masks be worn and distancing guidelines be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to The Banquet or Feeding South Dakota. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and service live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marcia of Sioux Falls; children, Rhonda (Clay) Boyum and Mark (Krista) Groeneweg all of Sioux Falls; siblings, Nella (Dick) Bleyenburg, Lydia (Ken) Vander Stouwe, and John (Barb) Groeneweg; and grandchildren, Savannah Boyum, Hunter Boyum, Rylee Groeneweg, and Trevor Groeneweg.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
