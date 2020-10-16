Bert Groeneweg
Sioux Falls - Bert Groeneweg, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD, was received into the loving arms of our Savior on October 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with family present from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family is requiring that masks be worn and distancing guidelines be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to The Banquet or Feeding South Dakota. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and service live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marcia of Sioux Falls; children, Rhonda (Clay) Boyum and Mark (Krista) Groeneweg all of Sioux Falls; siblings, Nella (Dick) Bleyenburg, Lydia (Ken) Vander Stouwe, and John (Barb) Groeneweg; and grandchildren, Savannah Boyum, Hunter Boyum, Rylee Groeneweg, and Trevor Groeneweg.