1/1
Bert Itterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Itterman

Sioux Falls - Bert Itterman peacefully ended his journey in this life on August 29, 2020 at age 93. Born on October 30, 1926 in Gronau, Germany, he lived a full life, marrying Evelyn Lang on August 13, 1954. Together, they spent many fruitful years in church ministry in the upper Midwest. To this union were added 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Monday from 6:00 - 7:30 pm with family present. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church of Sioux Falls. To watch it virtually check Trinity Baptist Church website, tbcsiouxfalls.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved