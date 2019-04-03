|
Bert J. Tiesen D.C.
Sioux Falls - Bert J. Tiesen D.C., 92, died on April 1, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5, at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with his family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Darlene "Dolly" Tiesen of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Orville Hauck of Menno, SD; four nephews: Brian (Gina, Shailynn, Shamae & Joshua) Hauck of Volin, SD, Alan (Deb, Kate) Hauck of Viborg, SD, Gary (Ashley, Aiden & Mackenzie) Hauck of Fulshear, TX and John (Jen, Ethan & Addysen) Hauck of Beresford, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Emil and Helen Tiesen; and one sister-in-law, Jo Hauck. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019