George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Bert J. Tiesen D.c. Obituary
Bert J. Tiesen D.C.

Sioux Falls - Bert J. Tiesen D.C., 92, died on April 1, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5, at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with his family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Darlene "Dolly" Tiesen of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Orville Hauck of Menno, SD; four nephews: Brian (Gina, Shailynn, Shamae & Joshua) Hauck of Volin, SD, Alan (Deb, Kate) Hauck of Viborg, SD, Gary (Ashley, Aiden & Mackenzie) Hauck of Fulshear, TX and John (Jen, Ethan & Addysen) Hauck of Beresford, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Emil and Helen Tiesen; and one sister-in-law, Jo Hauck. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
