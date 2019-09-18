|
Bertha Black
Sioux Falls - Bertha Black age 89, passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. Family will celebrate her life by greeting friends from 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday September 21, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Alice Tubbs; grandchildren, Paula (Brian) Gina, and Jeff; great grandchildren, Austan, Sabrina, Michaela, Barry and Trista; great-great grandchildren, Ameila, Derek and Orion; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents, John and Emma Bridenstine; brothers, Ernie, John, Bill, Ray, Charlie and Roy; sisters Malinda and Gladys; daughter JoAnn; and granddaughter Michelle, preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019