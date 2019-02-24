|
Bertha "Bonnie" Clary
Sioux Falls - Bertha M. "Bonnie" Clary, 91, of Flandreau SD, formerly of Hudson, SD, died on February 16, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Bonnie was born on July 7, 1927 in Grand Rapids, MI.
As a child, her family moved to Rock Valley, IA, where she grew up and received her education. She married Earl Clary shortly after the end of WWII. The couple moved to an acreage outside of Hudson, where they farmed until retirement. They had one son, Nathan. He was the apple of Bonnie's eye. She was a hard-working, first-generation American. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, fishing, traveling, making quilts and many pets she had over the years.
Bonnie is survived by her son: Nathan (Paula) Clary; grandchildren: Kimberly, Matthew (Kyle) and Patrick (Rhiannon) Clary; and great-grandchildren: Zoe and Jude Clary. She was preceded in death by husband: Earl Clary; granddaughter: Dawn Clary; parents: Nick and Anna Koning; sister: Annie Faber; and brother: Jake Koning.
Family present visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019