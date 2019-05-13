|
|
Bethel Muetzel
Sioux Falls, SD - Bethel Muetzel, 95, passed away peacefully at Ava's House on May 8, 2019. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Bethel's funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church with a luncheon to follow and private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Forever grateful for sharing Bethel's life are her living children, Steve Muetzel, San Diego, Debby (Jim Abbott) Vander Woude, Sioux Falls; her grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, Emily and David; and her great grandson, John.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 17, 2019