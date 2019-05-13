Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Bethel Muetzel
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Bethel Muetzel


Bethel Muetzel
Bethel Muetzel

Sioux Falls, SD - Bethel Muetzel, 95, passed away peacefully at Ava's House on May 8, 2019. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Bethel's funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church with a luncheon to follow and private family burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Forever grateful for sharing Bethel's life are her living children, Steve Muetzel, San Diego, Debby (Jim Abbott) Vander Woude, Sioux Falls; her grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, Emily and David; and her great grandson, John.

Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 17, 2019
