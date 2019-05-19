|
|
Bette Hansen Naughton Kathol
Sioux Falls - 9/16/1934 - 5/14/2019 Preceded in death by husband, Mike Naughton; children, Joseph and Ida Naughton; parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters; son-in-law, David Deao. Survived by husband, Robert Kathol; children, Ellen Deao, Tim (Karina) Naughton, Matt (Lizz) Naughton, Karen (Larry) Milliken, Steve (Lisa) Naughton, Beth (Gene) Nickman, Cole (Katie) Naughton, Colleen Naughton; 24 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 brothers and 4 sisters; step children, Rob, Susan and Joan; many loving extended family.
Services Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Visitation Monday starting at 5:00 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Robert Church. Memorials to Monsignor Kerwin Endowment, Christ Child Society and The .
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019