Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Robert Church
Vigil
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Robert Church
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Omaha, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Kathol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Hansen Naughton Kathol


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bette Hansen Naughton Kathol Obituary
Bette Hansen Naughton Kathol

Sioux Falls - 9/16/1934 - 5/14/2019 Preceded in death by husband, Mike Naughton; children, Joseph and Ida Naughton; parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters; son-in-law, David Deao. Survived by husband, Robert Kathol; children, Ellen Deao, Tim (Karina) Naughton, Matt (Lizz) Naughton, Karen (Larry) Milliken, Steve (Lisa) Naughton, Beth (Gene) Nickman, Cole (Katie) Naughton, Colleen Naughton; 24 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 brothers and 4 sisters; step children, Rob, Susan and Joan; many loving extended family.

Services Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Visitation Monday starting at 5:00 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Robert Church. Memorials to Monsignor Kerwin Endowment, Christ Child Society and The .
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.