Betty A. Armstrong
Flandreau - Betty A. Armstrong, 86, of Flandreau, SD passed away January 8, 2020 at Avera Flandreau Hospital. Betty was born January 29, 1933 to Robert and Esther (Eggen) Fuller on her grandparent's farm near Lyons, SD. She grew up in Flandreau and lived there her whole life. Betty married William Armstrong on November 17, 1949 in Flandreau. They lived on the family farm until his death on December 15, 1993. In December 1994 Betty moved into town. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Women of the ELCA, former Eastern Star member and on the board of directors and former secretary of the Moody County Historical Society. Betty served as Moody County's first woman commissioner, was a former secretary-treasurer of the Moody County Republican Party and was active in Farm Bureau, Cattleman's Association, County Extension, Park Board and the Moody County Fair Board. Betty enjoyed attending and cheering for Flier athletics and her grandchildren's many activities.
Betty is survived by seven children, Carol Pitts (Lyle Venhuizen), Brookings, SD; Douglas (Jackie), Miles City, MT; Betty Ann (Michael) Brubaker, Rapid City, SD; Elaine (Sam) Flinders, Sutherland, IA; Kenneth, Piedmont, SD; Jan Zephier, Flandreau; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Nelson, Brandon, SD and Linda Sietsema, Luverne, MN; and two brothers, Robert (Karon), Vermillion, SD and Donald Fuller, Flandreau. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, William, Jr. and Paul, her parents, brother Richard and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Nelson and Dave Sietsema.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday with a 5:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020