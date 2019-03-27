|
Betty Ann Dirks
Sioux Falls - Betty Ann Sehr Dirks, 89, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on March 25, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice.
She was born on March 10, 1930 in Sioux Falls, SD. She married Herbert Dirks on April 12, 1949. Together they had 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime resident of Harrisburg, SD. She was a schoolteacher and a furniture salesperson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Sanford's Ava's House Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the chapel at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community at 2:00 pm on March 28. A Celebration of Life reception will follow. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019